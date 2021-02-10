Preparing the home before freezing weather

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Local authorities are urging people to makes plans for their homes in case of emergencies.

With an impending ice storm on its way to Arkansas, Sherwood Fire Marshal Phillip Flynn says that households need a plan in case it gets rough for a couple of days,

“If you can have a plan before this hits you, you’re gonna be glad you did and you’re gonna be ahead of the game,” said Flynn.

Several things he recommends are, If using candles, people should not leave them unattended. Flynn said candles are not a great source of emergency lighting, but they can be used if that is all someone has.

If using a portable heater, people should make sure there is a “kid-free zone.” Flynn recommends a three-foot radius around a heater should be enough to not catch anything on fire. He also says to turn off those heaters when going to sleep and not to run them in areas where people sleep.

Open cabinet doors while sinks drip. “And that’ll help those pipes get a little extra heat and hopefully they won’t give you any problems,” he said.

Flynn said people can apply rock salt to driveways, walkways, and porch steps to keep those as safe as possible, “Keep somebody from a fall injury. Once that ice is on the sidewalk and the driveway and mom and dad and the kids are making their way in and out and doing things like that, that can certainly help and keep everybody safe,” he said.

He urges people to check smoke alarm batteries. Even if the smoke alarm is plugged into the wall, it will have a backup battery source.

Keep phones and other power banks charged up. If the power goes out, a charged phone can still call family or first responders in an emergency.

If someone is cooking using any other means beyond an electric stove or microwave, make sure there is enough ventilation to allow for any smoke to dissipate.

Flynn says to hope for the best but to ready for the worst when it comes winter weather, “Just pause right now and make a plan based on what you have to work with.” He encourages households with children to get them involved in the planning process and try to make it something fun for them because if they remember the fun they had planning to ride out a storm then they will be able to remember those safety tips when they become adults.