Prescott schools get security upgrade after 2019 shooting

PRESCOTT, Ark. — A Southwest Arkansas School district makes significant security upgrades less than a year after a high school student was shot in a hallway.

The entrances to Prescott High School are now equipped with Entry Shield Weapons detection systems. It’s the first school in the state to get this technology.

The systems works similar to a metal detector but sends a remote alert only when a weapon is detected. It allows students to still pass through with items like cell phones and laptops with triggering an alarm.

Last April a 14-year-old student was injured in what investigators called a premeditated attack. According to the school district another student brought a handgun onto campus.