President Donald Trump approves Arkansas emergency declaration

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump declared an emergency for the State of Arkansas and ordered federal assistance to add to state and local response efforts due to emergency conditions as a result of Hurricane Laura starting Wednesday.

This allows the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and provide assistance for required emergency measures.

FEMA is specifically authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impact of the emergency.

According to a news release sent Thursday, emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75% federal funding.

Pete Gaynor, FEMA Administrator named Roland W. Jackson the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

