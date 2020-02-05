President Trump acquitted on both Articles of Impeachment

WASHINGTON — President Trump has been acquitted on both Articles of Impeachment.

The votes for the first Article: Abuse of Power

48 voted guilty and 52 voted not guilty

The votes for the second Article: Obstruction of Congress

47 voted guilty and 53 voted not guilty.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) released the following statement after voting against both articles of impeachment:

“The Democrats wanted to use impeachment to cast a cloud of suspicion over the president in an election year. Their purpose was not to seek the truth but to punish a president whom Democrats loathe. Now the impeachment spectacle is over, and the Senate can attend to the real threats facing our country, such as the deadly coronavirus already inside our borders.”