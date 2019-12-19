President Trump Impeached on both Articles, forcing Senate trial on whether to convict and remove him from office

WASHINGTON – The U.S. House has just voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Article I: Abuse of Power and Article II: Obstruction of Congress.

The total votes for the first vote were 230 to 197 with one present.

The total votes for the second were 229 to 198 with one present.

President Trump will be tried in the Senate.

More details to come.

STATEMENTS:

“The U.S. House of Representatives found evidence to move forward with an indictment of President Trump, with a trial to follow in the U.S. Senate. Any partisan labels aside, failure to follow the U.S. Constitution is an indictable offense that merits a public hearing, as well as a right to a trial in the Senate,” said Chairman Michael John Gray. “If there has been any form of abuse of power or obstruction it is a direct violation of the Constitution and must be addressed.” Democratic Party of Arkansas

On Impeachment Vote

“History was made today, but not in a way Democrats had hoped. With this vote, Nancy Pelosi and her fellow impeachment crusaders have ensured the reelection of President Trump and a return of a Republican majority in the House,” said Chairwoman McDaniel. “The American people have turned on this partisan sham and see Democrats in Congress for what they truly are: politicians whose sole focus is to overturn the result of the 2016 election, not on the real issues they promised to address. In 2020, voters will re-elect President Trump and choose candidates who will truly work on their behalf instead of obsessing over destroying a duly-elected President.” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

“This is the day Democrats have been planning since the American people duly elected President Trump. Over the past few months, the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees have neglected legislative work and instead spent taxpayer dollars handpicking witnesses and hearing secondhand testimony. Adam Schiff’s closed-door hearings allowed him to selectively leak information that fit his narrative. Judiciary Committee’s only witnesses were law school professors and congressional staff. Democrats’ original claims of bribery didn’t even make it into the final articles of impeachment. “Over and over, House Democrats have proved this is a sham process. It’s been an ever-changing narrative, dictated by primetime ratings and whatever happened to be polling well that day. For these and many other reasons, I voted against the articles of impeachment. This is one of the most serious and divisive tools Congress can use, and every other presidential impeachment had bipartisan support throughout. In this case, the only bipartisan votes have been cast against impeachment proceedings. “Alexander Hamilton said it best in 1788, when writing Federalist No. 65: ‘In many cases it [impeachment] will connect itself with the pre-existing factions, and will enlist all their animosities, partialities, influence, and interest on one side or on the other; and in such cases there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.’ We should all be concerned about the damage these antics do to our Republic. “I hope now that this vote is behind us Congress can focus on working for the people, and take up initiatives like fixing our health care, reforming forest management and lowering prescription drug costs.” Bruce Westerman Statement on Impeachment Vote

“I have always firmly believed that no matter how popular or unpopular a person or an idea is, that the process must be fair. That’s especially true with an issue of this importance. I expect every person in Congress to do their job. I expect them to live up to the oath they swore, to protect our country and to ensure that no one is above the law.” Joyce Elliott Responds To Impeachment Vote