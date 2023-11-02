MAUMELLE, Ark. – The 4th Annual Central Arkansas Whiskey Festival is a Whiskey tasting event happening in Maumelle, featuring an assortment of Whiskey, Bourbon, Scotch and other spirits.

The festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the Maumelle Center on the Lake located at 2 Jackie Johnson Cove.

VIP guests will enjoy dinner from a private chef and specialized drinks of their choice provided by a master mixologist. There will be live performances from The Voice contestant Mac Royals and more.

Tickets can be purchased until the day of the event on Eventbrite.