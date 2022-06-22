LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock homeowner got an unexpected delivery Wednesday afternoon.

An Amazon delivery truck went into a home on Pointe Cleare Drive around 3:45 p.m.

Authorities said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in an ambulance following the crash. Crews at the scene said the driver’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The vehicle was pulled from the house shortly before 4:30 p.m., leaving a massive hole in one of the walls.

There has been no information released by authorities as of yet as to a cause for the crash.