Professionals across the country speak to eStem High School students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- eStem High School students in Nicole Griffin’s classes received some pretty good messages Wednesday from professionals from across the country.

This was a part of a speaking series called Walk “IN MY” Shoes All Stars Edition.

The speakers include Jay Harris from “ESPN SportsCenter”, former NFL player Raymond Webber, former NBA player David Robinson, Joe Booker of “The Broadway Joe Morning Show” and FOX16 anchor Donna Terrell.

The series was done entirely on Zoom.

According to Nicole Griffin, creator of the event and an educator at eStem High School, the speaking series was created in 2017 for the students “to hear from adults who can relate to where they are currently in life.”