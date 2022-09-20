CONWAY, Ark. – Football season is in full swing, and two young boys are getting to play the sport they love through a program called Community Connections.

“I love football,” said Community Connections football player, Sawyer Smith.

Community Connections allows children with disabilities to be a part of activities they love.

“We have other kids that are able to take part in activities like every other kid in the world but to find something where he can be a part of it and not feel ostracized, or I wouldn’t say the word normal, but somewhere where he can feel accepted, and his special need is just like everybody else’s,” said Spencer’s dad, Jeremy Smith.

Sawyer Smith was born with spina bifida, and he started playing flag football last week.

“I did not know what was going to happen, it was fun, but I did not know what was going to happen,” stated Sawyer Smith.

After coming to his first practice, “I got three touchdowns,” said Smith.

Sawyer’s mom Shanna said being a part of these activities provides them with community.

“It’s important, I think, to find people who can be with you and encourage you and who understand what you are going through,” said Shanna Smith.

Through Community Connections, Sawyer has been able to meet many friends.

“Over 100,” said Sawyer Smith.

Like Spencer Rohrscheib, who has autism and also loves football.

Spencer Rohrscheib said the position he plays on the field is “a tackler”.

Spencer’s mom, Donna Rohrscheib, said all the players hold a special place in their hearts.

“All kids are special, all kids. We all think our kids are even more special,” said Donna Rohrscheib.

If you would like more information on how you and your family can get involved with Community Connections, you can visit CommunityConnectionsAR.org