LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The public got a clearer view of the history of African American communities in southern central Arkansas this weekend.

A year-long study called Project 365 has been documenting the history of six African American communities in Pulaski County.

Those are Hensley, Woodson, Wrightsville, Higgins, Sweet Home, and College Station.

Organizers said the stories of the families who built those places can be found in the cemeteries, and by meeting people face to face.

“We’d just like the community and people in the community to be aware that we want to be able to write our history and share it with people for generations to come,” Tamela Tenpenny-Lewis from the group Preservation for African American Cemeteries said. “So please be open minded about sharing it with us.”

Project 365 was created with help from a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council.

The Arkansas Humanities Council provided grant funding for Project 365 to the Preservation for African American Cemeteries through their Black history and Culture Grant. This is part of the Arkansas Humanities Council’s mission to promote the understanding and appreciation of the humanities in Arkansas, which includes the celebration of diverse histories and culture.

The Black History and Culture Grants are available year-round to nonprofit groups who want to research, document, preserve and interpret Arkansas’ African American history and culture. For those wishing to learn more about the grants, they can go to the Arkansas Humanities Council at www.arkansashumanitiescouncil.org