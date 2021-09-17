Prosecutor charges former Lonoke Co. deputy in shooting death of Hunter Brittain

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – A special prosecutor said a former Lonoke County deputy will face charges in the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.

Special prosecutor Jeff Phillips announced Friday that former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sgt. Michael Davis will be charged with felony manslaughter in the shooting.

Davis stopped Brittain just around 3 a.m. on June 23 just off of Highway 89 in the parking lot of an auto body shop. The former deputy told state investigators that Brittain got out of his truck and then “got something out of the back” before approaching the deputy. That was when Davis said he shot Brittain, who died later that day from his injuries.

Brittain’s family has maintained that the teen was unarmed at the time of the shooting and had stopped to get a jug of antifreeze out of the vehicle.

Davis was terminated from the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office in the days following the shooting, with Sheriff John Staley saying the deputy had violated department policy by not activating his body camera when he initiated the traffic stop, instead only turning the camera on after the shooting took place.

Phillips said a bond hearing for Davis had been scheduled for Monday in Lonoke County.

