Protesters gather outside Arkansas State Capitol in support of Pres. Trump

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Protesters gathered near the Arkansas State Capitol Wednesday to support President Donald Trump.
Dozens of protesters were scattered on the grounds and near the capitol building.
Some protesters carried guns and some have riot shields, but there were no reports of any issues.
In addition to local speakers, protesters listened to the president’s speech from Washington, D.C.
This protest is one of many happening across the country as Congress prepares to meet to certify the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.
This is a developing story.