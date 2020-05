UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After 10:00 p.m. in downtown Little Rock, protestors marched from the State Capitol towards I-630. Protestors threw fireworks and police arrived with SWAT.

Watch the video above. View discretion is advised, this is raw video.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Part of Interstate 630 in downtown Little Rock was temporarily shut down Saturday as protestors marched down the interstate.

I-630 was shut down for a period of time, but as of 8:30, no protesters were seen on the interstate.

Parts of I-630 in downtown Little Rock are shut down as hundreds of protesters march down the interstate pic.twitter.com/or8H2S5jpf — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) May 31, 2020