Protests continue Tuesday morning at Little Rock City Hall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Protesters gather Tuesday morning at Little Rock’s City Hall.

On Tuesday morning, about 25 people gathered at City Hall.

Many of the protesters there say they were also at the protest Monday night.

The protest organizers say they spoke with Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey Monday.

Protest organizers say they locked arms with Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. for a peaceful walk to get everyone to go home before the curfew on Monday night. According to the organizers, this walk was confused by other protesters as a march.

The group is using social media to ask protesters to not allow tonight’s protest to turn violent like it did Monday night.