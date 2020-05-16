PUA site down for maintenance after report of hacking vulnerability

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to our content partners the Arkansas Times is reporting a computer programmer discovered a cyber-security vulnerability in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system.

The programmer told the Arkansas Times that personal information might be vulnerable to hacking due to a lack of encryption in a key part of the site’s design.

Administrators were made aware of the issue Friday afternoon, and the portal was taken offline for maintenance.

The state launched the PUA application portal April 16.