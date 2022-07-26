LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A hometown artist and his incredible work of art are both on public display this week at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

For the past two years Kevin Kresse, who has an impressive resume and is known nationally for his artistic work, has been working on his latest project.

He was commissioned to create an eight-foot bronze statue of country music icon and Arkansas native Johnny Cash.

Once the statue is complete, it will be displayed in the statuary hall at the nation’s capitol. This is a moment Kresse says he can’t wait for.

“The unveiling is gonna be… That will be gravy. This is the engine work so when it’s in the parade going down the road that will be the fun part… To just be waving,” Kresse said.

Kresse expects to finish his work of art in about two weeks. Once he’s done, it will be sent to a foundry, where the actual bronze casting will be made.

The process will take about four months, at which point it will then be delivered to the nation’s capitol and put on display.

If you’d like to watch Kresse in action, the UA Little Rock’s Windgate Center of Art and Design is inviting the public to see the process from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.