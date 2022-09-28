LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County has been added to the Burn Ban list which is consistently growing with the dry conditions we are experiencing.

At this time, 24 counties are being affected. Being put under a burn ban means that the state is at an elevated risk for wildfires.

Wildfires are very dangerous and once ignited are very hard to get control over.

Little Rock Fire Department Public Information Officer Jason Weaver said “Tall grass, it can really get away from us, and if it gets in a wood line it’s really hard to fight.”

The state has such dry conditions currently that even the “simple” fires can become something devastating.

LRFD officials say many fires on the side of Arkansas Interstates are due to people throwing their cigarette butts out of a window, something Arkansans can properly dispose of and help with the dangerous risk.

Prevention is essential when it comes to wildfires.

“Just be aware of your surroundings, and try to be really careful if your outside doing any cooking out or anything with open flames, Weaver said. “Be sure if you’re grilling, make sure your charcoal is fully extinguished before you dispose of it.”

LRFD officials urge Little Rock residents to pay close attention to things they are doing and remember the risk communities are under while taking it seriously.