Pulaski Co. judge: County buildings, offices closed Friday for Juneteenth

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: People participate in a march in Brooklyn for both Black Lives Matter and to commemorate the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth on June 19, 2020 in New York City. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. As the nation comes to terms from a number of recent killings of black Americans by police, Juneteenth is being celebrated and recognized throughout the country in marches, memorials and services. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Pulaski County residents who are looking to visit county offices may find that they are closed Friday in recognition of a newly declared federal holiday.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde announced Thursday that June 19 will be recognized as a federal holiday in Pulaski County closing all County-owned buildings Friday, June 18 to remember a day of U.S. history and to celebrate the promise of liberty.

This announcement comes after the bill to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday was signed into law by President Biden Thursday afternoon.

This is the 12th federal holiday recognized, and the first since Martin Luther King Jr. day was declared a federal holiday in 1983.

On June 19, 1865, the U.S. Army marched into Galveston, Texas and delivered General Order Number 3, declaring ‘all slaves are free’.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories