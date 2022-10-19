LITTLE ROCK, Ark – For the Pulaski County Sheriff`s Office, safety is a top priority.

They recently invested in that goal by adding some brand-new tech to the Regional Detention Facility.

It’s well-known that you’ll have to go through a metal detector when you try and enter the facility, but now – visitors and inmates will walk through some brand-new scanners that pick up on more than just loose change.

PCSO recently added eight new scanners to the facility’s security system: four body Clear Pass scanners and four mattress scanners.

The tech can pick up on metal just like the old machines, but it also uses low amounts of x-rays to find things like drugs, phones, and other contraband that could be smuggled in.

Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins says it’s just one step in making sure the detention facility is as up-to-date as possible to keep everyone inside safe.

“It’s so important that we upgrade our facility,” Higgins said. “We try and make it safer not only for the deputies that work here but also for the people who are detained in this facility.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the new system has already picked up on two incidents of people hiding drugs on their person – one of those was in the subject’s mouth – and the scanner even picked up that an arrestee involved in a vehicle accident had a broken wrist when they were brought in.

The Sheriff’s Office is also working to upgrade the detention facility’s central control system, the technology that controls things like doors, to make sure the building is as secure as possible.