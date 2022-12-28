PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County Administration Building will remain closed Wednesday due to water issues.

Pulaski County officials stated Tuesday that the business was closed due to no water in the building. Officials gave an update stating that it will remain closed as crews continue waterline repairs.

The winter weather in central Arkansas caused frozen and broken pipes last week, leaving homeowners without water. Some areas in Arkansas are in a state of emergency due to the effects of recent freezing temperatures.

To help with access to water, the National Guard brought an 800-gallon tanker of water for some residents in Drew County.

Temperatures are expecting to rise into the 60s next week, giving Arkansans a warm start to 2023.