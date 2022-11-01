LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County will soon supply most of its electrical needs for its offices with solar power.

On Tuesday morning, a groundbreaking was held at the Little Rock Port Authority Industrial Park for a 4.7-megawatt solar array. County officials predict that the array, coupled with an existing solar panel installation, will supply 90% of the county’s electricity needs for its offices after it enters service in approximately nine months.

An existing solar panel installation is near the county detention center. That array entered service in 2021.

The installation marked by Tuesday’s groundbreaking comes at zero cost, county officials stated, due to a service agreement with Today’s Power, the county’s solar service provider and project investor. By an agreement with Today’s Power, the county will pay for the power generated from the sites, which is expected to save $250,000 annually.

“We see more interest in more renewables being developed and being installed and we look forward to being a big part of that,” Derek Dyson, president and CEO of Today’s Power, said.

“At the county, we strive to spend county taxpayer money efficiently, foster investment in the county, and act as responsible stewards to our environment,” Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde said. “Our transition to solar checks all the boxes.”