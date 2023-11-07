LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County officials celebrated the first responders who helped save two people stuck in a swamp.

On Tuesday morning, Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde recognized the Arch Street Fire Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the County Office of Emergency Management for their work in a rescue mission on Oct. 20.

The first responders worked together for several hours to save two people who were stuck in waist-deep cold water in a swamp, using equipment like thermal imaging cameras and amphibious vehicles.

Those who worked on the case say it’s good to celebrate a win in a situation that could have been deadly.

“We get a lot of losses, and that’s what we hear about. Usually, we don’t hear about the wins, what we consider wins.” Arch Street FD Chief Michael Steele said. “We just come back to the station and do it again.”

The two victims were taken to the hospital for hypothermia but were otherwise reportedly fine.