Pulaski County Clerk asks more than 68,000 voters to update voter registration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk and voter registrar mailed notifications to more than 68,000 registered voters requesting confirmation of their current residential address.

According to the Pulaski County Clerk office, more than 40,000 confirmation cards were sent to voters verifying their current address and more than 28,000 cancellation cards were sent to those who hasn’t responded to the National Voter Registration Act notifications in 2017 and 2019.

“If you did not vote in the special election, primary, general or runoff elections in 2020, and for any other elections including school board, state, county, or city in 2018 and 2019 — you should receive a notice from my office,” Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth said. “This is not junk mail, so please do not throw it away.”

Officials from the clerk’s office say that voters can mail back their responses to the voter registration office or call the office for update their information.

“In preparation for the 2022 mid-term elections, it is important that you update your voter registration with our office. Just complete the detachable postcard and mail it or call our office to update your information, Hollingsworth adds. “It is that simple. If you have received a notice from us, per the National Voter Registration Act, please respond by contacting us.”