Pulaski County COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program online application goes live

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (News release) – Pulaski County announced Monday that applications are open for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to assist renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program provides rental and utility assistance to households affected by the pandemic with the goal of promoting housing stability.

The ERA may provide up to 15 months of rental assistance and/or utility assistance to eligible, qualifying Pulaski County households.

“We are pleased to provide much-needed assistance to those who have suffered economic setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said County Judge Barry Hyde. “I strongly encourage county residents who have been struggling financially to pay their rent and utilities to visit our website and submit an application.”​ County Judge Barry Hyde

Qualifications are:

· A renter of residence in Pulaski County;

· Member of a household that was financially impacted by COVID-19;

· Member of a household that is at risk of homelessness or housing instability; AND

· Gross income at or under 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) Guidelines

Priority is given to households at or below 50% of the AMI guidelines, household members who are unemployed and have been for 90 days before application, and/or household members with an eviction notice.

Renters can apply through the program’s portal found on the Pulaski County website HERE.

For more information or questions, call the Pulaski County Housing Agency at 501-340-3478.