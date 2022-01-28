LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing driver they say was last seen earlier this week.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Zachary Bascue was last seen Sunday around 1:30 p.m. Deputies said he was en route to the Geyer Springs area and his vehicle was found on Arch Street Monday just after 8:00 p.m.

Bascue is described as a white man standing 6 feet and weighing 200 pounds with a bald shaved head and tattoos on both arms. Deputies also noted that one of his arms is sleeved with colorful tattoos.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing light blue sweatpants and a navy sweatshirt.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information on Bascue’s whereabouts to contact the department deputies at 501-340-6738.