Pulaski County Disaster Recovery Center to Close Fri.-Sun., Reopen Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in North Little Rock (Pulaski County) will be closed from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28. The DRC will resume normal operating hours on Monday, July 29 at 8 a.m.

The center is located at:

PULASKI COUNTY

N. Little Rock Community Center

2700 Willow St.

North Little Rock, AR 72114

Normal Operating Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Representatives from the State of Arkansas, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are at the center to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

Disaster survivors can visit any Disaster Recovery Center location across the nation for assistance. Use the FEMA mobile app or visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers for center locations and times.

Homeowners, renters and businesses can also get information and assistance by referring to one of the following:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov or disasterassistance.gov/es (for Spanish).

Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.

All recovery centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assistive technology to aid in communication. To schedule an American Sign Language interpreter, call or text 717- 395-1379.

The 13 Arkansas counties designated for Individual Assistance are: Arkansas, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell.