Pulaski County District Court to resume trials in June

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (News release) – Effective Thurs., June 4, Pulaski County District Court will resume “in-person” criminal and traffic trials following strict CDC guidelines, per curium opinions handed down from the Arkansas Supreme Court and Executive Order of Pulaski County Judge, Barry Hyde. Upon entering the Pulaski County District Court/Juvenile Justice Complex, temperatures will be taken by security staff. No one with a temperature over 100.4° F will be allowed to enter.

In addition, masks will be required to be worn by all individuals entering the building and courtroom. Social distancing will be strictly complied with by all and no more than 10 people, including court staff, will be allowed into the courtroom at any time.

Until such time that the county buildings are opened to the public by the county judge, individuals will not be allowed entrance for “normal business.” Court personnel will continue to assist the public by phone or email. Payments may be made on-line at pay.arcourts.gov, by mail (3001 W. Roosevelt Road, Little Rock, AR 72204) or over the phone by calling 501-340-6825.

Civil trials will begin in July, Plea/Arraignments in August and Small Claims in September 2020. Hearings for any other matters may be scheduled on an as-needed basis upon requests made to the court. For any non-pay related issues, please call 501-340-6824 or view the Pulaski County District Court website at pulaskicountydc.com.