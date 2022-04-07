LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Pulaski County lawn company was ordered to pay nearly $150,000 after a judge said it failed to complete services for which customers had already paid.

Antonio Flowers, the owner of Flowers and Son Lawn Express Services, was ordered to pay $130,000 for 13 violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Practices Act. The judgment also requires Flowers to pay an additional $16,545 to the state that will be disbursed to the consumers affected.

In addition to the civil penalties, all of Flower’s businesses and professional licenses will be suspended until all civil penalties and fees are paid in full.

The judgment was announced Thursday by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who said Flowers failed to complete paid-for services for central Arkansas consumers, including a children’s daycare facility.

“Antonio Flowers took advantage of consumers across Central Arkansas by accepting work that he had no intention of completing,” Attorney General Rutledge said. “The judgment against Mr. Flowers ensures that he faces the consequences of his actions and repairs the harm that he has caused for Arkansas consumers.”

For more information and tips to avoid scams and other consumer-related issues, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office at (800) 482-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov.