Pulaski County Quorum Court budget meeting sparks frustration among Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Comments from an October Pulaski County Quorum Court meeting are sparking frustration with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. It comes after Quorum Court members say deputies are approaching them asking for a raise.

“If the Sheriff’s not making enough money they can go apply to the Little Rock Police Department. They’re begging for more employees. Somebody would be glad to have that job. That’s the way I feel about it I’m sorry,” District 9 Justice of the Peace Judy Green said.

Pulaski County Sheriff Deputies are feeling frustrated after comments like these filled the October 17th Pulaski County Quorum Court budget meeting.

“Stay on the job a year or two and learn county government before you start pushing people for more and more and more,” Green said.

Some court members said they believe in giving those protecting the community more money.

“If you take better care of our front line people they will take better care of us,” District 10 Justice of the Peace Barry Jefferson said.

Others said all county employees want a raise.

“Number one I think that all of the employees are front line jobs. Tax people, I’m a tax accountant tax people need to get more money. I think the payroll people, everybody, everybody they’re asking everybody,” Green said.

Justice Green also said deputies asking Quorum Court members about their salaries need to wait and come to the meeting to air their issues.

“I think we need to do what we’ve been doing all the time across the board and don’t just listen to all these people. I mean I can’t be threatened,” Green said.

Pulaski County Sheriff Eric S. Higgins released this statement regarding the statements made:

“Our deputies face danger everyday like a municipal police officer and their pay should be comparable to the salary of other agencies in the area. We struggle to hire and retain deputies because of the current starting salary of $33,330 and the benefits package. I will continue to work with the Quorum Court, to identify other financial resources to resolve the issue, as we strive to become an agency that can compete with other law enforcement agencies hiring in the area.” – Sheriff Eric S. Higgins