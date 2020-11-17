Pulaski County reports misplaced ballots

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A release from the Pulaski County Director of Elections Monday afternoon indicated that the county is still seeing issues with the count from the November general election nearly two weeks ago.

According to reports from the Arkansas Times confirmed by KARK 4 News, a box of ballots was discovered Monday afternoon.

County election commissioner Josh Price said the box could hold anywhere from 400 to 500 ballots.

The commission is discussing the matter Monday evening in order to decide how to move forward.

In addition to that box, election commissioner Kristi Stahr told FOX 16 News that around a dozen absentee ballots set aside to be reviewed were found Friday but not sent to the clerk’s office until Monday.

