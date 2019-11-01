Pulaski County road near new Maumelle interchange closes south end Nov. 4; will get access gate for emergency use

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – There’s a resolution to report in the concern over a county road.

Short Marche Road’s south end intersects with the soon-to-open entry to the Maumelle interchange along Interstate 40.

In a news release issued Friday, Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde shared this written response he has mailed to property owners in the area:

“After meeting with several constituents, who expressed concerns over losing through access to the road in the event of an emergency, it was agreed upon that the county will construct an emergency access gate on the south end of Short Marche Road.

This will allow emergency services to quickly respond to calls and will be temporarily opened if a flooding event impedes access to the road as well.

Based on my discussions with residents on Short Marche Road, I believe this compromise will allow the integrity and character of the street to be preserved, while addressing the emergency response needs.

Construction of this gate will begin in the coming weeks. However, the south entrance of Short Marche will be closed on Monday, November 4th as previously planned.

I appreciate your patience and commend the community for voicing their concerns. Your collective actions demonstrate that when a community is engaged, meaningful and equitable resolutions may be achieved.

If you have any questions or if I may be of service, please do not hesitate to contact me personally.”