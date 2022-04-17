PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of a body found on Sunday.

Authorities say that the body was found shortly after 10:30 a.m. on the 18000 block of Frazier Pike.

Police say that the body was discovered by someone walking to a pond to fish.

The cause of death has not been determined, but authorities have transported the body to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

This investigation is ongoing, anybody with information relating to this situation is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963.