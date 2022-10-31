PULASKI CO, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in an unsolved homicide case on its 15th anniversary.

On Oct 31st, 2007, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a possible burglary in progress at the 3000 block of Vinson Road.

When deputies arrived, Stephen Woods, 20, was found dead at the scene and a homicide investigation was initiated.

The PCSO is asking that anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation to contact the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers tip line at (501) 340-8477.