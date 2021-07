JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Deputies with the Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office responded to a shooting near Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said that a man was shot in his arm and leg, but they said he was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Officials said the shooting was in the 5500 block of Davenport Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses are being interviewed to determine what led up to the shooting.