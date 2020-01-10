Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office issues Weather Aware Day

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is implementing a new tool to inform the county on days where severe weather could effect the area.
They are calling it a ‘Weather Aware Day’ and they will be using all of their social media platforms, along with the Nextdoor app to get information out to the public.
Public Information Specialist Mitch McCoy says the Sheriff’s Office can reach about 100,000 people in the county.
The PCSO also has all deputies and their reserve deputies on standby in case there is damage incurred from the storms.