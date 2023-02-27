LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Every officer needs protection when hitting the street; that goes for officers of the four-legged variety also.

Two canine officers with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Csoki and Bruno, will receive bullet and stab protection vests thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.

The non-profit donation is part of an Amazon Smile donor percentage program.

Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. said their mission is to provide custom-fitted bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.