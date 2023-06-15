PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County cut the ribbon on the state’s newest and largest inclusive playground Thursday morning.

The 64,000-square-foot space is located within Two Rivers Park and includes various games, swings, and facilities that everyone can use.

Everything from the ground up has been thought of, from open-air pavilions and paths to the rubber and turf surfaces specifically designed for those using wheelchairs.

Partial funding for the park came from an Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism outdoor recreation grant totaling $250,000.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde said this is just one of several planned or updated inclusive playgrounds, an expansion he hopes allows kids to be kids in a space all their own.

“Pulaski County’s commitment to the construction and the conversion of old playgrounds into modern, all-inclusive playgrounds is a reflection of our mission to improve the quality of life for all of our citizens,” Hyde explained. “It’s important that we provide space where children of all abilities can laugh, make believe, and experience the joy that only a playground can offer.”

Hyde added the popularity of the park is already so great that the county’s next project will be expanding the parking lot so more families can visit.