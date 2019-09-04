Pulaski County’s Baker Elementary celebrates 60 years in 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – On August 13, 2019 Baker Elementary opened its doors for students of Pulaski County for the sixtieth year in a row. The school is celebrating with a week of decade-themed activities for staff and students ranging from the 1960s – 2010s.

The festivities wrap up on Friday, September 13 with a school assembly during the day and a community-wide “birthday bash” in the evening. All Baker families, alumni and supporters of the school community are invited to attend the 60th anniversary celebration. The school will host tours around the building showcasing the classrooms which will be decorated by decades. There will also be old Baker yearbooks, photos and other school items from the past 60 years.

On July 1, 1958, the school district authorized the purchase of 10.6 acres of land on W. 12th Street for $6,000 and approximately six months later, the PCSSD Board of Education approved plans for the new school. When construction began in April, the school was originally called 12th Street Elementary as well as Kanis Road Elementary School.

On October 15, 1959, the PCSSD Board of Education approved the motion to name the school John W. Baker Elementary School in honor of former board member J.W. Baker who passed away on February 2, 1958.