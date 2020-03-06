Puppies abandoned in Arkansas ditch receive messages of support but no adoption applications

REDFIELD, Ark. – A litter of puppies found in a ditch are still awaiting their forever homes.

The little ones were found in mid-February just before below-freezing temperatures set in.

When their story was shared on social media, dozens of messages came in from across the U.S. but since then there have been no applications to adopt any of the pups.

Redfield Friends of the Animals is caring for the puppies they’ve named Bill, Ted, Blu, Muff, Robbie and Dottie.

They say the litter still has some vetting to receive, but could be going home with you in a few short weeks.

If your interested in adopting (or fostering), get in touch with them via Facebook inbox or send an email to: redfieldanimalrescue@gmail.com