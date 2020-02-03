Push for tiny homes in Conway to address homelessness

CONWAY, Ark. – A local nonprofit is working on a solution for the homeless in the city.

During the last check of the homeless population in Faulkner County, counters found that 964 people are considered homeless in the area, but a local non profit is determined to change that.

“Me and some of my staff said we need to take a different approach and we went to a local architect and we came up with the idea of small homes,” said City of Hope Outreach director Phillip Fletcher.

The City of Hope Outreach is now one step closer to breaking ground on its tiny home project known as “Hope Village”.

“We’ve been trying to come up with a unique innovative way to address men and women in that situation and come up with solutions that are going to be long term,” explained Fletcher.

Currently the city does not have a homeless shelter that serves men, women, and children, so Phillip Fletcher (in video above) with City of Hope Outreach searched for another resolution, landing on the idea of tiny homes. The group has already purchased property on East Robbins street in Conway. Ten homes will be built on that lot.

Fletcher said the homes and maintenance will be funded through a grant and donations. Just last week the group received a $30,000 donation from local churches. He went on to say that this will not only be housing but a way to help these individuals or families eventually become independent working individuals.

Hope Village should break ground in late summer or early fall.

If you want to learn more about the village you can here :https://www.hopevillagecoho.org/.