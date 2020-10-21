Quapaw Nation cuts ribbon on casino resort

Pine Bluff, Ark. (News release) – Today was the grand opening of the Saracen Casino Resort (Saracen) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The $350 million development, located at 1 Saracen Resort Drive in Pine Bluff, is Arkansas’ largest construction project and the state’s first purpose-built casino. Guests were greeted by the Quapaw Drum Circle, and immediately following the ribbon-cutting, hundreds of guests flooded into the new facility.

“What started as a dream for the Quapaw Nation has become a reality,” said Chairman Byrd. “This is a homecoming celebration for the Quapaw people. We’re thrilled to be home and to be an integral part of the exciting revitalization of Pine Bluff and Southeast Arkansas. We look forward to welcoming people from across the region to this beautiful facility to unwind at the region’s newest, top tourist destination.

Saracen boasts an 80,000 square-foot casino gaming floor consisting of 2,000 slot machines, 35 table

games, a poker room, and several foods and beverage options, including Quapaw Kitchens, featuring a wide range of cuisines from Cajun to Asian; Legends Sports Bar, which houses Saracen’s Sportsbook, a 2 25-ft. video wall, live entertainment stage and a fully operational in-house brewery; and The Post dining court and Crossroads Bar, where guests can host small gatherings in a vibrant and fun atmosphere.

“To see the dramatic difference a year makes, you have to look no further than our great city,” said Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington. “Just a little over a year ago we broke ground in this very spot. What started as an empty field has become what you see today—an amazing facility, hundreds of jobs and an unparalleled economic revitalization for our community. We’re excited to be home to Saracen and look forward to the progress it provides for our city.”

“Our partnership with the Quapaw Nation has shown to be a great choice for Jefferson County,” said Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson. “I’ve been continuously impressed with their commitment to this region. I look forward to working with the Quapaw Nation and the Saracen Casino Resort team in the years ahead.”

Saracen is one of the largest investments in Arkansas tourism jobs in state history. More than 1,000

construction jobs were created, and more than 800 of the 1,100-plus permanent jobs have been filled. More than a casino, the resort will boast upon completion a 300-room luxury hotel with restaurants and lounges, a spa, conference center, museum and cultural center. In October 2019, the Saracen Casino Annex and Q-Store opened across Market Street.