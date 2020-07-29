Quitman man arrested for disorderly conduct, trespassing

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department responded to Eden Isle on July 28 around 3:19 p.m. in reference to a man knocking on doors looking for work.

The man was later identified as Darren Cone, 33 of Quitman. It was said that Cone knocked on multiple doors looking for work before he was told by Eden Isle security and a Deputy to leave the area, and he did.

Around 4:00 p.m. dispatch was called by someone on Piney Creek Road West in the Hopewell area saying there was a man on the front porch accusing the people of stealing his dog. Deputies were called and arrived and spoke with the man on the porch who was identified as Cone.

After deputies spoke to the people in the home, Cone was arrested for Criminal Trespass and Disorderly Conduct. He was taken to the Cleburne County Jail and later bonded out.

On July 29, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by several people who were concerned about a possible child abduction case, referencing the above two calls involving Cone.

Detectives took the case over and began investigating further motives or potential criminal activity. There is no evidence to support any claim that the above calls were an attempt to carry out a child abduction at this time.