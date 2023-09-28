LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A bat startling people at the Little Rock Zoo Saturday is now confirmed to have rabies.

Veterinarians captured at put down the creature shortly after guests reported it diving near them. It was sent to the Arkansas Department of Health to confirm it was rabid.

No one reported any injuries or bites, but out of precaution, the Arkansas Department of Health is asking anyone who thinks they were exposed to contact them.

How did the bat get so close to zoo guests? The Little Rock Zoo is open-air, so it just wandered in. The Little Rock Zoo does not have a bat enclosure anymore, and if they did, the bats wouldn’t be as wild.

“This bat was actually what we would say is overaggressive. It was divebombing in the words of our guests,” Dr. Sara Stoneburg, Senior Staff Veterinarian at the Little Rock Zoo said.

Bats are excellent pollinators, bug devourers, and a wonder watch, but not when they have a brain virus. Rabies is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can be transferred between animals and people.

“If you’re not aware of being in touch with that bat salvia by that bat’s blood. If that bat somehow bit you and you don’t realize that it has rabies. It can be very, very fatal to humans,” Dr. Stoneburg said.

The interaction happened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday between the lemurs and the Lorikeets. Dr. Stoneburg said none of their animals in the zoo are at risk since each is already vaccinated for rabies.

No guests reported injuries from the bestial bat, but guests need to reach out to the Arkansas Department of Health if they think they were exposed.

“Even touching the bat is still not a risk. It’s something we want to talk about, but they truly do need to be bitten by the bat,” State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Laura Rothfeldt said.

If you or someone you know had direct contact with the bat at the Little Rock Zoo on Saturday, please call the ADH at 501-661-2381 during normal business hours (Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or call the after-hours number at 800-554-5738 for a risk assessment to determine if rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is needed. Alternatively, you can email the ADH at adh.zoonotic@arkansas.gov.

ADH does not pay for or provide rabies PEP but can provide consultation to citizens and healthcare providers who have questions about whether it is necessary.

“In an ideal situation, we will have no one who will need an assessment, but we don’t want to miss anybody,” Rothfeldt added.

According to Rothfeldt, typically less than 1% of bats develop rabies, and she added the risk is low that anyone was exposed Saturday. Rabies still should not be underestimated because it is fatal once the virus gets to the brain, which could take days, weeks, or even months.

The Arkansas Department of Health has recorded 28 rabies in animal cases so far this year Dr. Rothfeldt said. That includes 20 skunks, 2 cows, 2 cats, and 4 bats.