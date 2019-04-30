Race For The Cure to change to More Than Pink Walk

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Little Rock, AR (News Release) - Breast Cancer Survivors, Metastatic Thrivers, Volunteers, Community Supporters, and Leaders will gather at Cotham’s in the City this evening at 5:30 p.m. to hear about the key changes to its annual community fundraising event. Susan G. Komen Arkansas is debuting the next evolution in its signature fundraising event series – the Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk™ – which will be held on October 26, 2019 at a new location, The River Market Amphitheater and Riverfront Park in the Downtown Little Rock River Market District.

The MORE THAN PINK™ Walk brings together an empowered community of hope to raise funds for breast cancer treatment, patient advocacy and lifesaving research.

Along with a new name, the event (formerly known as the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure®) will include a fresh new experience that demonstrates how the fundraising efforts of every participant fuels lifesaving research, critical patient care, needed community programs and public policy advocacy in a personal and powerful way. The MORE THAN PINK™ Walk ensures that participants have a clear understanding of the value they provide in Susan G. Komen’s overall mission and how their fundraising makes an impact in the fight against breast cancer.

“Much of what you have come to love about the Race will continue with our new More Than Pink Walk,” said Amy Treadway, Executive Director. The MORE THAN PINK™ Walk will still incorporate many of the fundamental areas of the city that people enjoyed during the race, but “The MORE THAN PINK™ Walk provides an opportunity to come together with others to share stories, laughter and tears while uniting behind a commitment to fight this devastating disease by raising money to save lives.”

Rather than including a timed run element, this inspiring family-friendly event joins participants of all ages and abilities, coming together as one, and supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while helping to search for tomorrow’s cures. This change will create a greater sense of community among participants and will provide a personalized, emotional experience for all who attend.

MORE THAN PINK™ Walk – Central Arkansas

October 26, 2019

River Market Amphitheater and Riverfront Park - Downtown Little Rock

7:30 am - 8:30 am

Registration Opens & Activities Begin

On-Site Registration & T-Shirt Pick Up, Visit Expo area, Sponsors, Kid’s Zone, VIP Teams Tent & Hope Village (for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer)

8:30 am

Opening Ceremony Staging of Survivors & Metastatic Thrivers

8:30 am

Interactive Opening Ceremony

(all other activities will close during opening ceremony)

9 am

MORE THAN PINK™ Walk Start

9:15 am – Expo Re-opens and Entertainment Begins

Oct 25th: Activities will include Pink Tailgate and Ko-Men Opportunities.

Register Now: www.komenarkansas.org

“We’re excited about this evolution of our signature community event and encourage everyone to register and begin fundraising! We look forward to seeing everyone walking on October 26, 2019 for a day of inspiration and hope as we honor those we have lost, celebrate those who have survived and support everyone currently living with breast cancer,” added Aimee Shelby and Lindsey Gray, MORE THAN PINK Walk Co-Chairs. “Come walk with us!”

For more information on this event and to register, please visit us online at www.komenarkansas.org

For a full schedule of walk-related events, contact the Susan G. Komen Arkansas Affiliate at (501) 202-4399 or visit www.komenarkansas.org.