Rash of car break-ins in Bryant leave neighbors on edge

BRYANT, Ark. — There’s some unease in some usually quiet Bryant neighborhoods.

“It’s important for people to be able to feel safe in their own homes,” a woman who lives in Bryant said.

But lately that hasn’t been the case.

One woman saw the problem with her own eyes– which is why she doesn’t want to be identified.

“I peeked through my blinds and I saw them just roaming around to everybody’s house and they had got into a few cars,” she said.

That was on Natalie Dr. She did call police.

But throughout Bryant, in just one night, more than 10 cars were hit in four neighborhoods.

According to Bryant Police reports several of these houses here on Pleasant Point were hit one after the other.

Police say the one thing they all have in common — none of them were locked.

“We can stop this stuff, but we need your help,” Sgt. Crowson said.

Sgt. Todd Crowson with Bryant PD says car breaking and entering crimes come in waves and we’re at high tide.

“There’s no reason why you should be leaving laptops, purses, wallets, guns, anything inside your vehicle at night, especially then leaving your car unlocked,” he said.

Some neighbors say they’ve seen three to four young people checking car doors.

“It was kind of scary to see that,” the witness said.

Also on Pleasant Point, three people were spotted not just breaking into cars, but stealing one.

A white 2015 Dodge Dart has been missing since Sunday.

But police say most of the crimes committed are convenient.

Remember, lock your doors and take your valuables so you don’t become the next target.