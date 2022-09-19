LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After winning a hard-fought game against Bobby Petrino’s Missouri State Bears, Razorback fans all over the Natural State are celebrating the win and the team’s 3-0 start.

The Hogs’ win on Saturday keeps the team’s record undefeated as they head into a big weekend matchup against Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

David Bazzel, a former player for the Razorbacks said if they play like they are capable of this weekend, their matchup with Alabama in Fayetteville will be even more significant

“It’s gonna be a monster matchup in Fayetteville next weekend,” Bazzell said.

The Little Rock Touchdown Club held their weekly conference Monday morning.

Bazzel and a Razorback fans across the state are all equally as excited for their Hogs remaining undefeated.