LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks are headed to a rematch with Ole Miss in the College World Series. They took care of business with Auburn last night in a win-or-go-home game.

Fans watching at Brewski’s in Little Rock say if the Hogs hope to do the same thing to the Rebels, this is what they need.

“I think pitching. We’re doing great but on batting, but we need pitching to keep our heads straight,” said Razorbacks baseball fan Mark Oxner.

Great pitching is fun to watch but according to the noise made in the bar people enjoyed great batting is even more. The Hogs putt on a show almost every inning winning 11-1 over the Auburn Tigers, and the scoring started early.

“The first batter, first pitch. Double. Made the difference. I think it made the whole team look up and say we’ve got it,” Oxner said.

The Omahogs face off against Ole Miss Wednesday at 6:00 P.M.