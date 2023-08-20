LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Volunteers were up early Saturday morning to prepare for a back to school and community gathering on west Roosevelt Road in Little Rock.

The Reach Out and Touch Christian Church held their annual back to school cookout at their lot in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt.

There were backpacks and school supplies for the kids in addition to a community closet, and grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and refreshments.

Organizers say their mission extends beyond church on sunday morning.

“We have the grills also going, so those just walking up and down the street,” Pastor David H. Williams said. “We’re doing hamburgers and hot dogs chilled snow cones, things like that for the entire community.”

Pastor Williams says their outreach also extends to the community downtown as well as those in jail and prison.

The church has been located on West Roosevelt for the past 13 years.