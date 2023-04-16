LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two weeks after the March 31 tornadoes, the Red Cross is among the many relief organizations continuing to provide disaster response services, including housing support, clothing and food.

The Red Cross has partnered with a number of local hotels to provide housing.

Organizers said there is an ongoing need for those displaced by storm damage, and that those in need can reach out, to 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Red Cross communications director Brian Murnahan said that the goal is to help victims transition to a normal life as quickly as possible.

“We have a great program to get you into a hotel, get you off your neighbor’s couch and into something much more comfortable so we can transition hopefully in relatively reasonable time into something like you were living in before.”

In addition to the housing services, the Community Resource Center at West Central Community Center remains open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.