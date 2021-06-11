Red Cross plans to close Gould shelter on Saturday, flooding assistance hotline available

GOULD, Ark. – The American Red Cross will close its shelter at Marzell Missionary Baptist Church for people impacted by flooding in Southeast Arkansas on Saturday.

The Red Cross has set up a flooding assistance hotline for individuals and families whose home was either destroyed or was majorly damaged from this week’s flooding. The number is 417-447-7180 and will be in operation from Friday through Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The Red Cross asks individuals to have a current ID, and two of the following documents to show proof of current address: driver’s license, recent bill, mortgage statement or rental agreement. If the documents were destroyed, let the Red Cross know. Officials say callers may have to leave a voicemail.

Red Cross officials say their damage assessment teams will continue to survey the area to determine the extent of the damage in the areas that saw flooding.