Red Cross plans to close Gould shelter on Saturday, flooding assistance hotline available

GOULD, Ark. – The American Red Cross will close its shelter at Marzell Missionary Baptist Church for people impacted by flooding in Southeast Arkansas on Saturday.
The Red Cross has set up a flooding assistance hotline for individuals and families whose home was either destroyed or was majorly damaged from this week’s flooding. The number is 417-447-7180 and will be in operation from Friday through Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The Red Cross asks individuals to have a current ID, and two of the following documents to show proof of current address: driver’s license, recent bill, mortgage statement or rental agreement. If the documents were destroyed, let the Red Cross know. Officials say callers may have to leave a voicemail.
Red Cross officials say their damage assessment teams will continue to survey the area to determine the extent of the damage in the areas that saw flooding.
For more information, contact the Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross or visit their website.